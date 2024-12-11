2025 Michigan football schedule released: Here's when Michigan will face MSU & Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan's Athletic Department has released their football schedule for the 2025 season, in conjunction with the Big announcing their football schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

After closing the 2023 season with a National Championship, the Wolverines followed up that success with a 7-5 record — including wins over Michigan State and Ohio State — and a date with No. 11 Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl on New Year's Eve. That game is set to kick-off at Noon, and won't include two All-American Michigan defenders in defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson, who have both declared for the NFL Draft.

The Wolverines play six home games and don't play consecutive games at Michigan Stadium at any point next season.

Michigan's open weeks — AKA their bye weeks — will be the weeks of Sept. 27 and Nov. 8. The Wolverines will host New Mexico, Central Michigan, Wisconsin (homecoming), Washington, Purdue and Ohio State while traveling to face Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Michigan State, Northwestern and Maryland.

Here is the regular season schedule in it's entirety:



Aug. 30: New Mexico

Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

Sept. 13: Central Michigan

Sept. 20: at Nebraska

Sept. 27: bye

Oct. 4: Wisconsin

Oct. 11: At USC

Oct. 18: Washington

Oct. 25: At Michigan State

Nov. 1: Purdue

Nov. 15: at Northwestern (per Big Ten Network, this game will be played at Wrigley Field)

Nov. 22: at Maryland

Nov. 29: "The Game" against Ohio State

Unless the Wolverines get a 5-8 seed in next season's college football, That game on November 29th will be the last home game for Michigan's seniors.

A couple interesting notes about the schedule:



The September game against Oklahoma will be a homecoming of sorts for Sherrone Moore, who played offensive line for the Sooners in 2006 and 2007.

Michigan's match-up against USC is the first time Michigan will face the Trojans as a Big Ten opponent. it will be just the second time Michigan will face USC in Los Angeles, with the previous match-up being a 16-6 Michigan win in 1957.

Michigan will be facing New Mexico for the first time in school history in the opening week of the season.

Football season ticket renewals will be available near the end of January. If you are interested in eventually purchasing season tickets, you can learn more at this link.