911 phone lines down at Harper Woods Public Safety Department

3:48 PM, Jul 13, 2018
3:48 PM, Jul 13, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) - 911 and administrative phone lines are reportedly down at the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety. 

Lines are anticipated to remain down until Sunday, July 15. 

911 callers will be transferred to the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety. who will notify Harper Woods via radio dispatch.

If you have a non-emergency issue, Grosse Pointe Woods DPS can be reached at (313) 343-2410.

Harper Woods officials say phone truck lines were hit by a construction crew on southbound Harper near Kingsville Friday afternoon, causing the disruption. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top