Amazon hiring for 1,500 positions at Romulus Fulfillment Center

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) - Amazon is now hiring for 1,500 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its new fulfillment center in Romulus.

At the facility, employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics or consumer goods. Associates will work with innovative technologies, including Amazon robotics that will be used on a daily basis to fulfill customer orders.

Full-time employees are eligible for comprehensive benefits including health insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent match, bonuses, company stock awards and a support network to help employees succeed.

Amazon also offers full-time employees innovative programs like Career Choice, where the company will pre-pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. To apply, click here.