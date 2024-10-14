Michigan US Senate debate: What some undecided voters are watching for

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — On Monday night, a mix of Michigan voters including those undecided on the U.S. Senate race will gather around a table at Zalman's On Woodward for a debate watch party in Bloomfield Hills.

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican, and U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, will debate at WXYZ-TV Monday night.

Zalman's, an American-style deli restaurant, is a space for people to gather and eat leisurely, but voters like Rob Huth plan to have serious conversation and make a final decision on a candidate.'

“I’d like folks that lean both sides to have a fair opportunity to talk and at least say afterward why they think a particular candidate did better than the other,” Huth said.

The race is expected to be tight. It’s why Huth is hoping to hear specifics about economic policy, border security and foreign policy beyond what he sees in commercials.

“I would expect more from them in the debate in terms of the way that they’re going to present themselves and the way that they are going to be truthful about the things that are going on and their challenges, and I’m hoping they’re going to address things going on a worldwide front too,” Huth said.

Huth will be joined at Zalman’s to watch the debate with voters from across metro Detroit in Macomb, Wayne and Oakland counties.

“I’m going to make my decision afterward that’s for sure,” Huth said.

Outside of Zalman’s on Woodward, other undecided voters say they hope to make a decision after the debate as well.

"Just to see who’s making the most sense, honestly," Justin Mathis said. "It just shows their character. And ultimately, they’re leaders, so they should be able to answer well.”

Hektor Buqha, an undecided Macomb County voter says college has gotten in the way of keeping up with politics and believes the debate will help.

"I did not have plans of watching it tonight but now, I think that I should take some time with it,” Buqha said.

