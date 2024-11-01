Trump courts Arab, Muslim American vote with campaign stop in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump came to Dearborn on Friday, which marks the first time a major 2024 candidate has come to the city.

Dearborn is home to the largest population of Arab and Muslim Americans in the country.

“I think he’s trying to gain support of the very important class of individuals those of the Arab and Muslim communities," said Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab-American Civil Rights League. "Dearborn being home to the largest concentration of Arabs outside of the Middle East."

7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock spoke with him about the impact Arab and Muslim Americans in Michigan will have on this upcoming election.

“The Arab American and Muslim vote is going to be very crucial in this election, which will most likely decide who will get the state of Michigan - possibly President of United States,” said Ayad.

There are some Arab Americans from metro Detroit supporting Trump like two first-time voters I spoke.

“At least during when he served, there were no wars at all and he at least tried to stop the wars that were happening so if he comes back, hopefully he can stop this war too,” said Hani Taleb of Dearborn Heights.

Stopping the war in Gaza has been a sticking point for Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan.

Many have stated that they will not be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris because they believe the current administration isn’t doing enough to stop the war.

“This community is in deep pain, deep, deep pain,” said Ayad.

There are also some Arab and Muslim Americans in the community who have expressed their support for Kamala Harris like Deputy Oakland County Executive Madiha Tariq.

“I know that Democrats are the ones who have always given us the room to be at the table and that’s how I can about my vote and endorsement for Kamala Harris,” said Tariq.

Tariq also shared her thoughts about former President Trump coming to Dearborn.

“I think he’s taking an opportunity, out of the grief and anger and vulnerability, that this community has faced at the helm of the wars,” said Tariq.

RELATED STORY: Trump endorsed by several Muslim & Arab American leaders at campaign rally in Novi

Trump endorsed by several Muslim & Arab American leaders at campaign rally in Novi

Meanwhile, Nabih Ayad says many voters in the Arab and Muslim community give their support to third-party candidate Jill Stein.

“I think what Jill Stein demonstrates to people is of what can be and of what could be to send a loud message that you would have possibly received these votes had to you listened to this community,” said Ayad.

Sami Khaldi, President of Dearborn Democratic Club, released the following statement ahead of Trump's Dearborn visit.