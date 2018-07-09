Boil water alert issued for portion of Rochester Hills due to loss of pressure

8:32 AM, Jul 9, 2018
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A boil water alert is in effect for the area north of Tienken and west of Livernois in Rochester Hills, according to a Facebook post from the city government.

Officials say the alert is precautionary due to a loss of water pressure in the water.

The alert will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. An update will be provided when the alert is lifted.

For more information, contact Rochester Hills at 248-656-4685 or at DPS@rochesterhills.org.

