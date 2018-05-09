CDC launches baby nutrition website

(WXYZ) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently launched a website with information to help new parents.

Since being a new parent (or grandparent) can be overwhelming, the CDC has created a website with information on what your infant should eat to stay healthy during the first two years of their lives.

The CDC says too many children are not eating right during that time, and good nutrition is key to mental and physical development.

View the CDC website at www.cdc.go/nutritian/infantandtoddlernutrition.