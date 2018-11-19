CEO of Pontiac General Hospital building comedy career as problems continue

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - 7 Action News has spent months uncovering serious health and safety concerns at Oakland County's oldest hospital. Now, Simon Shaykhet is taking his findings to local, state and federal agencies for investigation, and also tracking down the hospital's top executive.

For months, 7 Action News has been exposing problems at Pontiac General Hospital that are no laughing matter. While top executives refuse to talk to us, one has now turned up in the most unlikely places with plenty of jokes.

After uncovering the problems that include roof leaks, stained carpet and water damage, a viewer took the findings to the state and got nowhere.

7 Action News Reporter Simon Shaykhet took the issues to hospital executives, but nothing was done. Then, he went to the Pontiac Department of Building and Safety, and the city mayor's office, but neither would talk.

Shaykhet was referred to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, but emails and phone calls have ended with no comment.

So, Shaykhet attempted to reach out to CEO Sanyam Sharma, but a quick search of YouTube found he has been working on another career this year...comedy.

In one YouTube video, Sharma isn't too shy to tackle tough subjects, but he's refused to return any calls at his real job. On LinkedIn, it lists him as the Chairman and CEO of Pontiac General Hospital.

With all of the findings we uncovered, we visited the Oakland County Health Division and Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. We also called federal authorities. So far, all of them have declined an interview request to talk about Pontiac General Hospital.

The CEO's comedy career is continuing.

"They made Mario. His name means nothing. it's not Penne Rigatoni," Sharma said in one video.