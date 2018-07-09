Chesterfield police looking for 2 men who stole over $600 worth of formula at Walmart

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Chesterfield police are looking for two men who stole several cans of formula at the Chesterfield Walmart.

On April 30, the men entered the Walmart, selected a plastic tote and took multiple cans of formula collectively valued at $683.20.

Police say the suspects put the formula cans inside the totes and proceeded past all points of purchase.

The first suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a gray jacket, a black hoodie with a yellow logo and a red/blue Pistons hat.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a trimmed beard wearing a black zipped hoodie and a white t-shirt.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Frank Unger at 586-949-3721 or via email at funger@chesterfieldpolice.org.