Watch Now

Democracy 2022

Actions

Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor

Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 8.59.11 PM.png
Garrett Soldano (Facebook)
Screen Shot 2021-07-26 at 8.59.11 PM.png
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 18:03:54-04

(WXMI) — Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the position of lieutenant governor.

Soldano made the announcement on Monday on a social media post, saying that he hopes to put more energy into his family.

"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," Soldano wrote. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."

Tudor Dixon, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who defeated Soldano in the Aug. 2 primaries, recently named Shane Hernandez as her running mate.

She will be facing incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan Voter Resources and Information

Check if you're registered to vote in Michigan How to register to vote in Michigan Find your polling location How to get an absentee ballot View your sample ballot