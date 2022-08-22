Garrett Soldano chooses not to run for Michigan lieutenant governor

(WXMI) — Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano will not be throwing his hat in the ring for the position of lieutenant governor.

Soldano made the announcement on Monday on a social media post, saying that he hopes to put more energy into his family.

"I appreciate the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours," Soldano wrote. "I have decided not to run for LT. Governor."

Tudor Dixon, the GOP gubernatorial candidate who defeated Soldano in the Aug. 2 primaries, recently named Shane Hernandez as her running mate.

She will be facing incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Nov. 8.