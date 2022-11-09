Watch Now

Democracy 2022

James, Marlinga await 10th Congressional District results

James would become the 1st Black Republican to represent Michigan in Congress if he wins
We're following the congressional races in Michigan including some newly drawn districts. Our Darren Cunningham, Brian Abel and more break these races down.
Posted at 12:44 AM, Nov 09, 2022
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The election results are trickling in for Michigan's 10th Congressional Districts.

Democrat Carl Malinga and Republican John James are hoping to represent the newly drawn district, which serves parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

James was in the lead late Tuesday night. He held his watch party in Shelby Township and would become the first Black Republican to represent Michigan in Congress if he wins.

James is a businessman, veteran and familiar face to Michigan politics, having run twice for the U.S. Senate. However, he came up short.

At his election watch party in Mount Clemens, Marlinga told 7 Action News is "nervously, cautiously optimistic." The former prosecutor and former judge discussed the Senate race outcomes from 2018 and 2020.

"Sen. Debbie Stabenow beat Mr. James by 5% in these precincts, and Sen. Peters beat him by 1%. So there's no reason to think of this as a strong Republican district. I know that Mr. Trump carried it by 6 points, but on the under-ticket, people still vote. It's Macomb County. People split the ticket all over the place," he told 7 Action News.

7 Action News asked if James planned to do any one-on-one interviews prior to addressing his crowd of supporters. He isn't, however he was expected to take the stage Tuesday night.

