Prop 3 supporters celebrate, acknowledge bumpy road ahead

(WXYZ) — Supporters of abortion rights scored a big win Tuesday when Proposal 3 was approved in Michigan by a large margin. Still, they acknowledge there will be a fight ahead in the courts.

The group Reproductive Freedom for All took a victory lap Wednesday following the results.

“Michigan is now the first state in the nation to pass an affirmative, citizen-led, constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to an abortion,” said a speaker at the press event Wednesday to applause.

However, to Denise Smith of Livonia, it was bad news. She acknowledged an unwanted pregnancy wasn’t something easy to go through.

“My God, to have to go through something like that, but women use abortion as a form of birth control,” said Smith.

Christen Pollo, spokeswoman for Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children, a group that had been working against Prop 3, admitted she was disappointed.

“For me personally, I care very deeply about the women and the children in this state. And so when we face a defeat, we will not give up. We will continue fighting,” explained Pollo.

She said they will hold the sponsors of the amendment accountable.

“Laws like parental consent, laws that allowed clinics to be licensed and regulated to ensure they are clean and safe, all the laws that we had under Roe, we expect them to make sure that those laws are protected,” Pollo said.

Lee Roosevelt is an assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing and president of the Michigan College of Nurse-Midwives.

She explained this is not the last time Michiganders will be hearing about Prop 3.

“There’s a lot about Prop 3 that still needs to be litigated. It’s a very simple, straightforward proposition,” said Roosevelt. “I don’t think it’s a straightforward done deal right now. There’s still a lot of things that need to be decided and those will be decided in courtrooms.”

She said, despite what pundits might say, this election shows abortion is not a partisan issue.

“It’s a private issue that people make with their healthcare providers, and that when they get into the privacy of their homes or the voting booth, that they support that freedom,” explained Roosevelt.