ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — “Proposition 2, I already decided on because again, we need to make sure that everything is secure here,” said Sierra Lloyd Mead. “Proposition 1 so I am undecided on proposition one, it’s because I’m not informed."

Even on a sunny day in this midtown dog park, Sierra Lloyd Mead and her father say she still chasing answers about what Proposal 1 would mean for the future.

“I’m 28-years-old and Generation Z, Millennials and Alpha, we’re doing our best to do more research because who isn’t sick of false information,” said Lloyd-Mead.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “Are you decided or where are you?”

“For me, I would say mostly decided. I think just need to do a little bit more research on some certain positions, but I think some of the bigger races, mostly decided,” said Armando Gjoni.

“I need to go find the website and things like that, but you need to do a couple research. I plan on voting early in person,” said another voter.

Typically, undecided voters make up a percentage that could make or break a final decision on a front-runner.

"If you look at the polls, they’re saying 4% are undecided. I would guess that’s probably an overestimate."

Wayne State University Associate Political Science Professor Brady Baybeck says in today’s climate it’s not about being undecided as much as it is being uninformed.

“Because of the polarization of the national political scene, because of the innovation of information, media coverage and the ads and things like that, how can you not be aware of what’s going on? I know you might be confused about how you get involved in is that truly mean you’re undecided not necessarily just means you’re not informed,” said Professor Brady Baybeck.

The latest numbers from the state show 1.1 million Michigan voters have already submitted absentee ballots. That’s a 73% increase from the same time in 2018 so you already owe everything yes.