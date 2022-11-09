What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election

(WXYZ) — People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are projected to win re-election, and all three proposals on the ballot passed, legalizing abortion, expanding voter rights and changing term limits.

How do some voters feel about the election in Macomb County, a once Democratic stronghold that flipped Republican in 2016 with former President Donald Trump. It's a battleground county and the third-largest in the state.

Antonio Edwards was one of the people who voted for Whtimer, and one of the biggest issues for him was reproductive rights.

"I think a woman should have a right to choose. It's her body and nobody should be able to dictate to them what they do with their body," he said.

In 2016 and 2020, Trump carried Macomb County, and Republicans also have a 7-6 majority in the County Commission. The district map was redrawn in 2021 by a 4-1 Republican board.

Brian Dimuzio is a registered Independent voter in the country and votes for whatever candidate had the stronger message.

"I didn't want Tudor Dixon, so I voted for Gretchen," he said. "I don't like what Tudor Dixon says about the abortion laws and all of that."

Queenie Powell voted absentee for Whitmer, with her big issues being Prop 3 and the governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When COVID hit, how GOvernor Whitmer came and did everything she's supposed to do," she said.