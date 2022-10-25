What will some observers be looking for in tonight's debate?

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY (WXYZ) — Whether it’s sidewalk chalk or hanging from the ceiling, the message is clear that young voters are passionate about the issues and plan to take those feelings to the polls.

“There’s a lot of issues that young people care pretty deeply about whether it’s the threat climate change or economic issues of college or reproductive health, like we talked about, and I think a lot of people maybe now more than ever really paying attention to politics and the implications I can have on our lives,” said Jeremy Johnson.

Jeremy Johnson is a senior political science major and directs Executive Platform- Student Congress.

“Our main goal has been to educate as much as possible.

“As a student and a younger person are there any issues that are really speaking to you this time,” asked Glenda Lewis.

“Around issues, you know, I will see the abortion laws that’s probably the biggest one,” said Craig Lippett, a Senior at Oakland University.

So really want to get into more details with that which again, I’m hoping tonight I can get to hear more about where our gubernatorial candidates stand as they take a stand for the second debate on the campus,” said Lippett.

“It’s a great day for civic engagement, right? It is a chance for voters now in Southeast Michigan to hear from the two gubernatorial candidates in what I think is a not only historic but really important evening for both candidates,” said Dave Dulio, Oakland University Political Science Professor.

“I think the impression that the elections are run so very differently to how we do it in Germany and that makes it all the more fascinating and there’s huge interest in everything US going on with regards to this election because most people are interested to see whether this is a real trial of the 2020 presidential election,” said Julie Kastein, German Journalist.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “Are there any concerns or actions are playing out.”

“I think there is a big concern in Germany and all of Europe face of the American public in the institutions in their into the democratic institutions has diminished substantially and that is Germans as well because they feel if you know the one of the oldest democracies in the world all of a sudden seems so frail, but something really isn’t going right,” said Kastein.