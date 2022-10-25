Young voters look ahead to Whitmer, Dixon debate at Oakland University

OAKLAND UNIVERSITY (WXYZ) — “I am really interested in what can happen for them and what government and elections can do for them,” said Jeremy Johnson, Senior Political Science student.

There’s no question among the young voters here about how important this election is for their future and how important it is to make their voices heard.

"People are more today than I’ve ever seen them be into politics. Being young but I think people do care quite a bit and I’m looking forward to seeing what turnout is like and how loud people’s voices can be.

“Your student population is the more involved or they’re more active,” said Lewis.

“Sure, well I think you see issues that concern our students bubbling up more this election cycle than maybe Annie and memory as Oakland University prepares its campus for Michigan's second gubernatorial debate,” said Dave Dulio Oakland University Professor.

At Hayley Lett’s lunch table was the historic progressive placement of two female candidates that at times she says feel stuck in the past.

“They were debating which governor, like was the hottest and I just kind of feel like that’s blatantly ignoring what is actually about,” said Hayley Letts, Oakland University student.

Talk really got passionate about the topic of abortion.

“Say I’m poor if I have a kid and I were both poor, that stops me from upward mobility and careers and what not going to school. I really think it’s about them trying to control the population. There can’t be capitalism. Without a bottom, there’s no top, Said Letts.

Aand whether you agree or disagree, OU started the day with a civility conference to provide tips for talking toward understanding.

“You have people who don’t want to talk to each other anymore because they feel that’s my neighbor but my enemy,” said German Journalist Julia Kastein.

Disagreeing, becoming a lost art. You don’t have to be like that.

“Absolutely I think that’s that seems very familiar, and I think it’s great too to see that there are more and more organizations in the US who are trying to address this issue," added Kastein.