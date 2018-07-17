Deputies recover body of drowning victim in Highland Township

1:02 PM, Jul 17, 2018
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Deputies recovered the body of a man who drowned while swimming in White Lake in Highland Township.

Police say the man went underwater near the Highland Recreation area around 4 p.m. on Sunday. 

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed on Tuesday via Twitter that the man's body had been recovered.

"We appreciate the community's patience and support of the family in this tragedy," he said.

