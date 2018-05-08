Detroit Firefighters battle fire at dispensary on city's west side

Partly Cloudy
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a dispensary on Detroit's west side.
The fire started early Tuesday morning at W. Warren and Piedmont. There are apartments located above the marijuana dispensary, sources say.
No injuries have been reported.
