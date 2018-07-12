Detroit Metro Airport announces changes to ground transportation

DETROIT (WXYZ) - SMART and AirRide customers traveling to and from the McNamara Terminal will now be dropped off and picked up on the departure levels of the terminal, according to an airport spokesperson.

Buses will stop on the north end near Door 1. Reps say the change will not only reduce traffic in the transportation center but be more convenient for riders.

The change is effective July 13.

Construction on a portion of the McNamara Terminal Ground Transportation Center to repair expansion joints will also begin July 13.

Travelers planning to use buses to depart the airport should follow the green signs and floor arrows to Level 1 and exit to the roadway.

Construction should be completed by July 22.