Detroit Metro Airport announces changes to ground transportation

2:11 PM, Jul 12, 2018

401193 04: Members of the general public walk through a preview of the Tunnel at Detroit Metro Airports new Midfield Terminal February 16, 2002 in Detroit, MI. The $1.2 billion, 97 gate facility is the largest new airport terminal to be built in the U.S. since Hartsford Atlanta International Airport opened in 1980. The new Midfield Terminal takes up two million acres, is one mile long, and took nearly four years to complete. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Bill Pugliano
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (WXYZ) - SMART and AirRide customers traveling to and from the McNamara Terminal will now be dropped off and picked up on the departure levels of the terminal, according to an airport spokesperson. 

Buses will stop on the north end near Door 1. Reps say the change will not only reduce traffic in the transportation center but be more convenient for riders.  

The change is effective July 13.

Construction on a portion of the McNamara Terminal Ground Transportation Center to repair expansion joints will also begin July 13.

Travelers planning to use buses to depart the airport should follow the green signs and floor arrows to Level 1 and exit to the roadway. 

Construction should be completed by July 22.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top