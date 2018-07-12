Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting that occurred in June

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Detroit police are seeking help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on the city's east side in June.

Deontez Reese, 23, allegedly shot a man while he sat in his vehicle.

According to a release, on June 21, at 6:20 p.m. a 33-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle in the 1200 block of State Fair when Reese approached the man and exchanged words with him. Reese then allegedly fired shots at him and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Reese is described as a black male standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, medium build, with a dark complexion.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on Reese's whereabouts, contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-SPEAK-UP.