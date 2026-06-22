Downtown Detroit prepares for 2026 Ford Fireworks with large crowds anticipated

DETROIT — Barricades and fences are already set up as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill the area Monday night for the annual fireworks show.

Watch reports from Megan Lee and Carli Petrus below

Your guide to the 2026 Ford Fireworks: Parking, viewing areas and more

Downtown prepares for 2026 Ford Fireworks, large crowds anticipated

WXYZ

Detroit City Council approved an ordinance this week extending the city's curfew for minors during the fireworks. The curfew is now from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Previously, the curfew started at 10 p.m.

The change comes after several weeks of so-called "teen takeovers" and violence. Last year, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot as the annual fireworks were going off.

Minors must be with their parent or a guardian after 8 p.m. if they choose to watch the fireworks within the curfew boundary. Parents of children found in violation would face a $250 fine.

Alton Ross, a retired Detroit firefighter who spent years bringing his daughters to the summertime tradition, said the city is prepared for the large crowd.

"They look forward to it, they know it's a big event, and DFD is always ready," Ross said.

WXYZ Alton Ross, Retired Detroit Firefighter

Ross said he understands the reasoning behind the updated curfew.

"They shouldn't be down here running around to do whatever they want to do. I think that's the real reason for the curfew and people are looking at it different ways," Ross said.

He added that the responsibility ultimately falls on families.

"We want the parents to be responsible for your kids, that's it," Ross said.

Jarren Grabke is excited to bring his young daughter to the show for the first time.

"I mean I had a curfew. I came home when the lights came on, time to go home," Grabke said.

WXYZ Jarren Grabke, Going to the fireworks

"Seeing everything through her eyes for the first time, brings back my own memories," Grabke said.

If you are planning to attend, the city says to arrive early, as sections of Woodward will be closed and spots like Hart Plaza will be packed.

Gilbert Nesbitt, general manager of Experience ZUZU, an Asian fusion restaurant just a short distance from Hart Plaza, said his team is ready for the rush.

"We expect an early crowd for people to get positioning for the fireworks," Nesbitt said.

WXYZ Gilbert Nesbitt, General Manager, Experience ZUZU

"Our patio is open and ready to rock for the fireworks," Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt said the restaurant is bringing in additional staff to handle the increased demand.

"We are going to schedule heavier than a normal Monday. Anticipating heavy traffic and I want to be able to serve as many guests in that time frame," Nesbitt said.

Click here for all of the details on how to prepare for the fireworks.

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