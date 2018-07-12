Elderly Detroit couple with dementia has been found safe

Fair
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - UPDATE: Couple has been found safe, according to Detroit Police.
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing couple.
According to a release, Terrol Holland, 86, and Margaret Bell, 76, were last seen in the 18900 block of Forrer Street on July 10 at 9 a.m.
The couple, who are described as having early-stage dementia, were last seen in a 2008 creme color Ford Edge.
Both are in good physical condition, police say.
Holland is described as a black man, standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes. He has a bald head and was wearing a light-colored shirt and black pants.
Bell is described as a black woman, standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair and was possibly wearing a green or blue shirt with white capris pants.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
