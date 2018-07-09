Michigan State Police say a female park ranger was assaulted at Belle Isle on Saturday.

Police say the ranger was attempting to close the men's restroom at the Strand and Woodside at about 9:30 p.m., which is standard procedure.

She was about to lock the restroom door when the suspect walked around her. Police say she told the suspect that the restroom was being closed and he needed to leave.

After several verbal attempts to get him to leave, police say the suspect pushed her, which caused her to trip forward and bump into a trash can.

Police say he yelled at her and called her, "White privileged," and used profanity towards her. The ranger returned to her golf cart and left the area to avoid the suspect.

The suspect left the scene and exited the island. Police describe him as a thin-built man, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a short sleeve shirt with black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 734-287-5000.