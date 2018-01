(WXYZ) - The National Weather Service says the bright flash and loud noise that has been heard throughout southwest Michigan was "likely" a meteor, but they will continue to monitor feeds.

As of 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the American Meteor Society had more than 200 fireball reports spanning six states and Canada

A majority of the reports come from southeast Michigan, but there are also reports in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The northern most report, as of 10:30 Tuesday night, came north of Tawas. The eastern-most report came northwest of Pittsburgh, the western edge on the Illinois western border and southern most northeast of Bloomington, Ill.

