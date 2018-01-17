(WXYZ) - 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes hopped on the WXYZ Facebook page shortly after a bright light and loud noise lit up the skies across southeast Michigan.

The National Weather Service says they reviewed several observational datasets and determined that it was not thunder or lightning, but instead "a likely meteor."

Just about an hour after it happened, Kevin talked about what initial reports are that it was a fireball, a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

Watch his Facebook Live below as he discusses what caused the loud noise you heard and answers your questions.