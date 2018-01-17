VIEW: Social media reacts to meteor in metro Detroit sky

Cloudy
HI: 21°
LO: 13°
(WXYZ) - A meteor lit up the metro Detroit sky just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, and hundreds of people took to Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and others to share their videos and thoughts.
The National Weather Service said it was "a likely meteor" after investigating several observational datasets.
Check out the best tweets and videos below.
Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018
Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ
When you realize that light in the sky might have been a #meteor. pic.twitter.com/rMafHjIfEr— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 17, 2018
When you realize that light in the sky might have been a #meteor. pic.twitter.com/rMafHjIfEr
More interesting video coming out of the Detroit area. #meteor https://t.co/jkAPBu6Lyo pic.twitter.com/S7cBIqhlvz— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018
More interesting video coming out of the Detroit area. #meteor https://t.co/jkAPBu6Lyo pic.twitter.com/S7cBIqhlvz
I survived the Michigan meteor of 2018. Thank you for your support during these difficult and scary times.— Joel (@NobodyEpic) January 17, 2018
I survived the Michigan meteor of 2018. Thank you for your support during these difficult and scary times.
So cool that a meteor just flew over us! Was so bright😍☄— ally taing (@theallyo4) January 17, 2018
So cool that a meteor just flew over us! Was so bright😍☄
#meteormichigan #meteor
A post shared by Nick Spaniola (@spaniola1) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:22pm PST
#meteormichigan #meteor
A post shared by Nick Spaniola (@spaniola1) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:22pm PST
Dashcam of meteor while heading northbound: https://t.co/WotOtn14Fm— FiveOhHO (@FiveOhHO) January 17, 2018
Dashcam of meteor while heading northbound: https://t.co/WotOtn14Fm
What my security cam caught during the #meteor in #Michigan pic.twitter.com/8vR2Xc3aoa— Andrea (@cozy2963) January 17, 2018
What my security cam caught during the #meteor in #Michigan pic.twitter.com/8vR2Xc3aoa
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.