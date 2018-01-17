VIEW: Social media reacts to meteor in metro Detroit sky

9:48 PM, Jan 16, 2018
(WXYZ) - A meteor lit up the metro Detroit sky just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, and hundreds of people took to Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and others to share their videos and thoughts.

The National Weather Service said it was "a likely meteor" after investigating several observational datasets.

Check out the best tweets and videos below.

 

