VIEW: Social media reacts to meteor in metro Detroit sky

(WXYZ) - A meteor lit up the metro Detroit sky just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, and hundreds of people took to Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and others to share their videos and thoughts.

The National Weather Service said it was "a likely meteor" after investigating several observational datasets.

Check out the best tweets and videos below.

Best video of the #meteor so far. People in Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Canada saw the flash. pic.twitter.com/4DrAXo2UlQ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018

When you realize that light in the sky might have been a #meteor. pic.twitter.com/rMafHjIfEr — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 17, 2018

I survived the Michigan meteor of 2018. Thank you for your support during these difficult and scary times. — Joel (@NobodyEpic) January 17, 2018

So cool that a meteor just flew over us! Was so bright😍☄ — ally taing (@theallyo4) January 17, 2018

#meteormichigan #meteor A post shared by Nick Spaniola (@spaniola1) on Jan 16, 2018 at 6:22pm PST