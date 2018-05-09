Here's how Alexa can tell you the latest headlines from WXYZ on Amazon Echo

(WXYZ) - There's a new way to get the latest local news from WXYZ-TV: Just ask Alexa.

Alexa, the intelligent-assistant platform on Amazon's Echo device will now allow listeners to hear the latest local headlines and weather delivered several times a day by the 7 Action News team.

The local news is provided through the Flash Briefing found on Amazon’s Echo and other Alexa-enabled devices.

Echo owners can access the WXYZ 7 Action News Flash Briefing with the following steps:

*Install the Alex App on your phone and get signed up!

*Launch the Alexa App on your phone

*Go to the menu on the top left

*Click on Settings

*Choose Flash Briefing under settings menu

*Search for WXYZ news

*Select WXYZ as your preferred briefing

*Say, "Alexa, what's the news? or "Alexa, give me the news?"

Once you have completed the setup, you can get the top headlines and weather from WXYZ any time you want it! If you have Echo Show, you can also watch our video briefings.