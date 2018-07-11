Home invasion suspect falls 15 feet to concrete during foot chase

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) - A home invasion suspect fell 15 feet to concrete during a police foot chase Tuesday morning.

On July 10, a 44-year-old Sterling Heights man entered a woman's home on Spencer in Ferndale. The female resident had previously obtained a personal protection order against the man due to domestic violence incidents, police say. The woman left her home, ran to a nearby business and called Ferndale police.

When police arrived at the area, they saw the man run westbound across Woodward Avenue and then southbound on Woodward toward Eight Mile.

The officers and suspect ensued on a brief foot chase. When officers reached the man, he had begun climbing over the guardrail along the Eight Mile Service Drive. According to police, an officer deployed his taser and the suspect fell about 15 feet to the concrete below.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the fall.

Ferndale Police have turned over the investigation into the officer's use of force to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.