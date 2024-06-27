Hundreds honor fallen Deputy Brad Reckling during vigil at Romeo High School

(WXYZ) — Hundreds of people gathered at the football stadium at Romeo High School to honor the life of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brad Reckling.

The community is grieving the loss of Reckling, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday night while working undercover in Detroit. The department says he was following a stolen vehicle when one of the suspects got out and opened fire, hitting Reckling multiple times.

The community is keeping his family near and dear to their hearts. Reckling, 30, was a husband and father of three with a fourth child on the way.

"It feels good to see the people, to help them, to help the family, to make it through this hard time," one person at the vigil told us. "They're going to have a lot of support. We're not going to leave them."

“We lost the rock to our family in addition to the community losing a detective,” his wife Jacqueline Reckling said on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday. “Outside of work, Brad was a husband, a father, a brother, a son, a friend and more. He was everything that was good and truly an exceptional human being.”

Jacqueline Reckling said on “Fox and Friends” that telling her daughters that their father was killed at work was the hardest conversation she ever had.

“He taught so much to our girls and they looked up to him so much and they wanted to be just like him. They deserved so much more time with him,” she said. “And Brad was my best friend. We made such a great time together and we were building such a beautiful life.”

In the wake of Brad Reckling’s death, Detroit police continue to investigate. No one has been charged with his murder, but an 18-year-old man was arraigned on Tuesday in connection to it.

Two other 18-year-old men were arrested with him and are being held in connection with an unrelated case.

We caught up with Detroit Police Chief James White during his weekly community Walk-a-Mile Wednesday.

“No update yet. They are in custody on different charges right now. I'm going to have something to say on that in the near future,” White said. “Very tragic situation. Our heart and prayers go out to the Oakland County Sheriff's Department and the Reckling family. It’s just horrible — awful,"

While waiting for answers, the community stands strong and gathered on the same field and under the same lights Reckling himself once played under. As a Bulldog from the class of 2012, his memory on that field lives on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. If your tip moves the case forward, the tipster will receive a $5,000 reward. You must include case number 2406220359.

You can donate to Reckling's family through their GoFundMe page.