'I’m going to make it through this': Surviving Northfield Twp. victim alert, described as selfless

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a double homicide and targeted kidnapping in Northfield Township Wednesday night, the victims' local church, Brighton Assembly of God, says the family is a pillar of the faith community, and the remaining hospitalized victim is alert and speaking.

On Wednesday, three people were shot inside their home on Nollar Bend Road. The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Bernhard, her husband 52-year-old Jeffrey Bernhard and Jennifer's 74-year-old father Stevie Ray Smith.

Jennifer Bernhard and Smith died from their injuries. Jeffrey Smith is continuing to fight for his life at a local hospital.

Brighton Assembly of God An undated courtesy photo of Jennifer Bernhard (left) and Jeffrey Bernhard (right) with their daughter.

Brighton Assembly of God lead Pastor Bradley Trask says he and other members of the church have visited Jeffrey Bernhard, who had surgery and is alert.

“Jeff was conscious and we told him, 'Jeff, we need you to fight. We’re going to pray and hold your hands up and believe God for a miracle in your body, but your daughter needs a dad, so don’t give up hope. People are praying with you' And he said 'Pastor, I will not give up hope, I’m going to make it through this,'" Trask said.

WXYZ Pastor Bradley Trask inside Brighton Assembly of God

The Bernhard's 8-year-old daughter was kidnapped after the shooting along with another child the couple was fostering. Hours later, the two young girls were found safe in two separate locations in Ypsilanti Township.

Three suspects were then taken into custody. No charges have been filed as of Thursday night.

“We know at least that the female suspect had a parental relationship with one of the children," Sgt. Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said.



7 News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the state’s foster care system. They released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those impacted by the fatal shooting in Washtenaw County last night. While we can't discuss specific cases due to state and federal laws, MDHHS is committed to ensuring the health and safety of all children and families including foster families and caregivers."

Trask says the Bernhard family has been members of the church for over a decade. They are described as selfless, giving and only wanting to help others. In fact, he says just last week, the family assisted another family within the church after they faced a loss. Now, members are looking to return the favor.

“Literally dozens of people have called the church, (saying) hey, are meals needed, what can we do to assist the family?" Trask said.

While it's hard for the community to make sense of the tragedy, they are relaying on prayer and faith to heal.

"I know this family. Albeit we can’t see the big picture now, that God is going to be glorified and the Lord is going to be their help," Trask said.

If you would like to help the family and Jeffrey Bernhard, who continues to recover in the hospital, Trask says they will pass along any encouraging words or items directly to him and his family. Brighton Assembly of God can be reached 810-231-3724.