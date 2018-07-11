Income eligibility for free and reduced school lunch announced

1:55 PM, Jul 11, 2018
CHICAGO - JULY 12: Three-year-old Andrea Woolfolk drinks milk as she eats her lunch at the Loop Lab School July 12, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Tim Boyle
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Education has announced the household income eligibility for free and reduced-price school lunches. 

The income guidelines are in effect July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. 

Parents are encouraged to contact their child's school, school district or care center to find out whether it participates in the program. 

Participating schools and centers can provide applications for free or reduced lunch at any time during the year. Only one application is needed per household. 

A household may qualify for free or reduced prices due to temporary loss of income or unemployment. 

