Income eligibility for free and reduced school lunch announced

Fair
HI: 86°
LO: 61°
CHICAGO - JULY 12: Three-year-old Andrea Woolfolk drinks milk as she eats her lunch at the Loop Lab School July 12, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Michigan Department of Education has announced the household income eligibility for free and reduced-price school lunches.
The income guidelines are in effect July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child's school, school district or care center to find out whether it participates in the program.
Participating schools and centers can provide applications for free or reduced lunch at any time during the year. Only one application is needed per household.
A household may qualify for free or reduced prices due to temporary loss of income or unemployment.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.