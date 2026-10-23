JD Vance returning to Michigan for rally one week before Election Day

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Vice President JD Vance is returning to Michigan for a rally one week before Election Day.

Vance is scheduled to join Republicans during a midterm rally in Howell at CHI Aviation on Oct. 27.

Vance was last in Michigan on Oct. 15 for a rally in Monroe. His visit next week comes as former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign in Detroit on Saturday and President Donald Trump is set to rally in Port Huron on Sunday.

Watch coverage of Vance's last visit in Monroe below:

Vice President Vance urges support for Republican candidates during Monroe rally

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event is set to start at noon. Those interested in attending can register online.