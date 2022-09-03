Labor Day weekend events underway in Metro Detroit

For over 40 years, music has echoed through the streets of downtown Detroit on Labor Day weekend, as the Detroit Jazz Fest gets underway.

“The atmosphere is beautiful, the music is really nice," said Jazz Fest attendee Sonya Harris.

4 stages feature musical artists from all over the world. It's an in person tradition that’s been on hold for the last 2 years.

"I just think its great for us to be back together again after two long years with the COVID thing,” said Jazz Fest attendee Cynthia Hunter.

About 20 minutes north, even more live music at Arts, Beats and Eats in downtown Royal Oak. With names like 311 and Flo Rida, taking the stage.

However, if singing pigs is more your style, you can head to Novi for the State Fair, filled with rides, games and lots of food.

"I already ate my corn dog, elephant ears and my lemonade,” one fair goer said.

In Romeo, it’s the 91st anniversary of the Peach Festival, featuring carnival rides, food, and families soaking in the last moments of summer.

"I'm having so much fun,” said Carly Stinson from Leonard. “This is my last few days before school and I'm happy I get to spend it with my family.”

No matter where or when, families across Metro Detroiters will have their hands full this weekend, getting in their final fix of fun before summer comes to a close.

“It's a lively city, so something like this brings everyone out,” Harris said of the Jazz Fest.

“I just think it’s wonderiful," Hunter said at the Jazz Fest. "Everybody should come on out and bring they famaily out and listen to some of this nice music they have going on.”