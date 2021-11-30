LakePoint Community Church to hold vigil for victims of Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — LakePoint Community Church will be holding a vigil Tuesday afternono to pay tribute to the Oxford High School students who lost their lives following an active shooter incident at Oxford High School Tuesday afternoon.
According to officials, three people are dead and eight others are injured following the shooting.
The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.