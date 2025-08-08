Controversial Melvindale Lt. at center of WXYZ investigations arraigned in 3 separate incidents

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Melvindale Police Lt. Matthew Furman, who has been the subject of several 7 News Detroit investigations, is now facing criminal charges in connection with three separate incidents.

Furman was arraigned on those charges on Friday morning in district court. He was given a $50,000 personal bond, ordered to surrender any weapons and has to wear a GPS tether.

Also on Friday, Melvindale Police Deputy Chief Nicholas Martinez said that Furman was placed on unpaid administrative leave and his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) license was suspended.

In a statement, Martinez said, "The Melvindale Police Department was made aware of an officer complaint against Lieutenant Matthew Furman. An internal investigation was initiated. Due to the nature of the allegations, the Melvindale Police Department determined that the matter needed to be forwarded to an outside agency. The Melvindale Police Department contacted the Michigan State Police Department for an external investigation. On 08/07/2025, the Melvindale Police Department was made aware of criminal charges against Lieutenant Matthew Furman, stemming from their investigation. Lieutenant Matthew Furman was placed on unpaid administrative leave and his Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (M.C.O.L.E.S.) license was suspended. The Melvindale Police Department would like to thank the Michigan State Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance."

The three alleged assaults date back to the last four years. Two of the incidents involve the use of a Taser.

In July 2024, Furman stopped Drakkar Williams for driving around traffic barricades. Williams, who had a suspended license, should not have been driving. After Williams refused to provide his name, Furman moved to arrest him.

While his partner held Williams outside the car, Furman began to tase him repeatedly.

Prosecutors say Furman kicked Williams in the leg and deployed his taser again, striking him in the back.

Furman said Williams was uncooperative and that he was fearful he could have been carrying a weapon. After he was handcuffed, Furman would be seen arguing with Williams again.

Acccording to the prosecutor, medics were called to the scene to treat Williams e for his injuries. While being treated, prosecutors say the two began to argue and that Officer Furman grabbed Williams by his shirt and by his hair and pulled him against the fire truck.

Furman was never disciplined by his department, but Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Thursday said Furman’s use of force crossed the line. He was charged with misconduct in office, felonious assault and assault and battery.

"I told him, 'You’re gonna lose your badge over this.'" Williams said Thursday in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

"(He said) 'No I’m not.' He was confident," Williams recalled.

Furman is also being charged in connection to a stop three months earlier in April 2024, when he pulled over a vehicle that was already parked. Alica Cook and her two daughters were sitting outside a school while Cook waited to drop off her 11-year-old at cheerleading practice.

When Cook didn’t provide her license and registration, Furman tried to pull her from her vehicle. And after she resisted, he took out his Taser and fired.

The charges that would be filed against Cook would be dismissed and now, she is suing Furman and the department for how she was treated.

"I was terrified from you. I was terrified, you scared me. You scared me," she told us.

Furman was not disciplined by the department, but on Thursday, Worthy charged Furman in this case with misconduct in office, felonious assault and assault and battery.

"I am grateful that they’ve taken the time to say this person’s actions were not okay, we’re going to do something about this," Cook said Thursday.

She said the events of that day traumatized her and her daughters.

"Now, my daughter that I was taking to school…she’s in a mental hospital today. So his actions caused a lot of pain. But I do forgive him," Cook said.

The other charge stems from a 2021 police chase that 7 News reported on earlier this year. The suspect had stolen a vehicle, police said, after striking an officer. After his vehicle crashed, the man fled on foot before officers surrounded him.

As officers tried to subdue the man, a Dearborn officer’s body cam caught Furman repeatedly stomping on the man’s leg. Another can be heard warning that cameras are rolling.

The Dearborn officer reported Furman’s actions to his supervisor. Furman said the man was resisting and he used the stomps as a form of pain compliance. He was not disciplined by his department but was charged by Worthy Thursday.

In that case, Furman has been charged with misconduct in office and and assault and battery.

Furman has previously defended his actions, calling himself a “proactive” police officer and saying it’s never been more dangerous to be in law enforcement, as evidenced by the murder of fellow Officer Mohamed Said, just last year.

"People say well, 'Furman uses too much force, he’s too aggressive, he’s a robot'" Furman said in January. "Again, my goal is to go home alive."

Melvindale's police chief could not be reached immediately for comment.

In a statement, Worthy said: “It is important to remember that the majority of our police officers are bravely placing their lives on the line every day and proudly serving with the utmost integrity. The alleged behavior of this officer is a criminal and does a disservice to the men and women who have taken an oath to protect and serve all of our citizens."

In 2019, Furman was charged with assault and battery and willful neglect of duty after an incident involving a drunk man in February 2019. He pleaded no contest to the charge of willful neglect of duty and given one year probation.

