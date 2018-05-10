Arthur Ream admits to being into 'young girls' in video released by prosecutors

(WXYZ) - The 7 Investigators are uncovering new details about Arthur Ream’s past.

We’ve been pouring over old court records – trying to get a glimpse of who Arthur Ream really is.

And in police video released by prosecutors Ream even admits he’s “in” to young girls.

Arthur Nelson Ream was arrested in Shelby Township in 1974 – accused of sexually assaulting a child.

He was later convicted and locked up for about 5 years.

When detectives started looking at him as the main suspect in the disappearance and murder of Cindy Zarzycki, they wanted the jury to hear something Ream allegedly said after his 1974 case.

Trial transcripts show prosecutors wanted the jury to hear from a witness who claimed Ream said, “if I ever do this again, I will kill the next victim.”

Records show, the witness also was expected to testify about Ream’s “alleged acts of sodomy, or inferences of sodomy along with killing game outside the hunting season and burying live puppies.”

The judge didn’t allow the testimony.

"I’m into – was into -- teenage girls, okay," Ream can be heard saying in a video.

But it was Ream’s own words after his conviction for murdering Zarzycki – that led detectives to her burial spot in northern Macomb County.

The exchange between Ream and a detective went as follows:

"Do they want Cindy"

"Yes, they do. They want to give her the proper burial that you gave your son."

"Okay, I agree with that."

"Wnd what’s going to happen here is that of course they want to that, but they’ve come to terms with it too."

"I don’t see how, but..."

In the video from Eastpointe Police and the Macomb County Prosecutor’s office – the lead detective on the case – ultimately gets to tell them where he buried the 13-year-old.

"It’s been driving me crazy for 22 years," Ream says.

Just like in that video, where detectives got Ream to share details of where Cindy Zarcycki was buried, police revealed to us it was through Ream’s bragging in prison and a failed lie detector that led them to look for more victims.