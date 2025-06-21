Metro Detroit festivals prepare for hot weekend as heat advisory takes effect

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Metro Detroit residents are celebrating the start of summer this weekend with numerous festivals and events, even as a heat advisory goes into effect across southeastern Michigan.

The heat advisory will be in place from 2 p.m. on Saturday to 8 a.m. on Sunday, prompting event organizers to take extra precautions to keep attendees safe.

"This festival has been going on for almost 40 years, and we've been running it for everyone here in our community, and support our Polish heritage," said Darryl Onderik, president of the American Polish Festival in Sterling Heights.

The three-day American Polish Festival draws thousands of visitors from both in and out of state, despite the typically hot conditions.

"Last couple of years, it's been really hot, sweltering on those days," Randy Apczynski of Sterling Heights said.

Parker Forbes from Shelby Township attended the Polish festival for the first time on Friday.

"My family wanted to come out. I am Polish. I don't speak a lot of it, I just thought it would be a fun experience to come out tonight," Forbes said.

Festival organizers are implementing measures to help attendees stay cool during the extreme heat.

"We got the air conditioning going on in the hall, they can go in there. We also have them little nice sprinklers — we bought three new ones. We didn't take them out of the box yet. We're putting them together," Onderik said.

Other families kicked off the weekend at Summer Fest in Shelby Township, with many embracing the hot temperatures.

"Of course, we're going to come. It's right across the street. Not going to say no to that," Eric Hamilton of Shelby Township said.

But health experts advise festivalgoers to plan ahead for the hot and humid conditions.

"The humidity takes a toll on everybody, whether you're young or old, or fit or not," said Dr. Robert Ehrman, an emergency room doctor from DMC Sinai Grace Hospital in Detroit.

Ehrman recommends wearing a hat, limiting exposure to direct sunlight and drinking the right fluids.

"Mostly caffeine-free and alcohol-free fluids, 'cause caffeine and alcohol tend to dehydrate you. So even if you feel like you're drinking a lot, it's actually taking water out of your body," Ehrman said. "So, just play smart and stay cool."

To help people stay safe during the hot summer months, Sinai Grace Hospital will host its first health fair on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings.

"We're gonna have lots of shade, plenty of cold drinks. Hopefully, we can get some misters set up to keep everybody cool and safe," Ehrman said.

