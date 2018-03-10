Metro Detroit native to be featured on American Idol

(WXYZ) - Local contestant Genavieve Linkowski will be featured on American Idol on March 19.

Linkowski is an aspiring singer, sharing videos of her singing on her social media.

She shared the news about her audition for American Idol on Facebook, appearing before the judging panel comprised of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

However, her American Idol journey won't be revealed until the episode premieres on March 19.

Tune in for the premiere of American Idol on Sunday!