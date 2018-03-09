Metro Detroit teen given $100,000 bond for threats to Eisenhower High School

(WXYZ) - A metro Detroit teen was given a $100,000 bond and charged with making a terrorist threat or false report of terrorism for a threat to Eisenhower High School on Thursday.

According to police, 17-year-old Stephen Johnson, a senior at Eisenhower in Shelby Township, made several threatening statements to classmates during school hours.

When police searched his home, they found several airsoft guns.

"I applaud the student body and staff at Eisenhower High School for their due diligence regarding the serious nature of these threats," Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Johnson was arraigned on those charges and given a $100,000 bond, no 10 percent.

Earlier this week, a Clinton Township teen was given a $150,000 bond for posting a threat to Chippewa Valley High School and a Canton teen was given a $250,000 bond for a threat to two Plymouth-Canton schools.

Also, a Green Oak Township teen is being held on $10 million bond after he threatened to shoot up South Lyon High School.