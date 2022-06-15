Metro Detroiters, firefighters work to beat the heat and stay safe

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As metro Detroiters brace for excessive heat Wednesday, many will be looking for a little relief.

Kids and their families enjoyed the splash pad at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills Tuesday.

“I’m hoping this lasts, but if it’s this hot, I don’t think we’ll be out at this time. We might wait until the sun goes down," Angela Jones said.

Parkgoers expressed they're thinking ahead and having a game plan to brave the high temperatures.

“Drinking lots of water," one kid at the park said.

That’s exactly what Dr. Rahul Mehta, the chief of the emergency department at Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Oakland, recommends.

“And to consider limiting exposure outside, especially when it’s extremely hot," he added.

Mehta warns that children and the elderly have more trouble dissipating heat. That's "the movement of heat away from its source" or the human body into the environment.

“...especially if they’re doing strenuous activities outside, if they’re playing outside. So, make sure your child is well hydrated, make sure that there’s breaks for cooling periods," he explained.

Firefighters deal with heat for a living by risking their lives to save others. But for hot days like Wednesday, Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris said a lot of physical training is done to prepare.

“We stay hydrated. We drink our water. We drink our Powerades. We drink our Gatorade ahead of time, and then we have a great group. We got a great team. We got our medics out here to make sure they replenish the water when we get dehydrated," Harris explained.

Mehta said some warning signs that you or your child have been overexposed to the heat include light-headedness, dizziness, fatigue and nearly fainting. He said that can progress to confusion. Mehta stresses knowing your limits and when it's time to stop an activity, re-hydrate and stay cool.

