Michigan Meteor: How do you know if you've found a meteorite?

Alexandra Bahou
8:28 AM, Jan 17, 2018
2 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: A piece of the Chelyabinsk meteorite is displayed before a hearing of the House Administration Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill June 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. Famously caught by a number of video cameras, the meteorite fell to earth February 15, 2013 and caused a large amount of damage in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - As meteor madness continues across metro Detroit, some people may set out to find their own piece of space treasure. 

But, how do you know if you've stumbled across a meteorite? Full disclosure: It may not be easy. 

According to Geology.com, meteorites may have certain characteristics that can set them apart from other ordinary rocks. While there are a variety of meteorites, look for identifiers like thumbprint-like indentations, an ash-like crust, shiny flakes and/or flow lines.

The site notes that most meteorites are rich in iron and nickel, so -- while you shouldn't use it as the only indicator -- try a magnet test. Another thing to consider: weight. Meteorites reportedly will usually feel heavier than ordinary rocks.

"A softball-sized iron meteorite will likely weigh five or six pounds," according to Geology.com. 

Some signs of a so-called meteor-wrong, according to University of New Mexico's Meteorite Museum site: Round shape, holes, bubbles, and/or crystals. 

NASA reports that most meteorites found range from the size of a pebble to the size of a fist. 

Here are some examples of meteorites from the University of New Mexico. 

Happy meteorite hunting!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top