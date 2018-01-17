Michigan Meteor: How do you know if you've found a meteorite?

According to Geology.com, meteorites may have certain characteristics that can set them apart from other ordinary rocks. While there are a variety of meteorites, look for identifiers like thumbprint-like indentations, an ash-like crust, shiny flakes and/or flow lines.
The site notes that most meteorites are rich in iron and nickel, so -- while you shouldn't use it as the only indicator -- try a magnet test. Another thing to consider: weight. Meteorites reportedly will usually feel heavier than ordinary rocks.
"A softball-sized iron meteorite will likely weigh five or six pounds," according to Geology.com.