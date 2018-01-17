National Weather Service: Michigan meteor caused magnitude 2.0 earthquake

11:39 PM, Jan 16, 2018
1 hour ago

(WXYZ0 - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a meteor was seen and heard across the skies of Michigan on Tuesday night, around 8:10 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the meteor caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake, which the USGS said struck near New Haven, specifically near 25 Mile and Card Rd.

The fireball report from the American Meteor Society had reports from six states and Ontario, Canada.

Map showing fireball reports

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top