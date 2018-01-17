National Weather Service: Michigan meteor caused magnitude 2.0 earthquake

Fair
(WXYZ0 - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a meteor was seen and heard across the skies of Michigan on Tuesday night, around 8:10 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service, the meteor caused a 2.0 magnitude earthquake, which the USGS said struck near New Haven, specifically near 25 Mile and Card Rd.
The fireball report from the American Meteor Society had reports from six states and Ontario, Canada.
