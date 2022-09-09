Michigan voters react to Supreme Court decision to put abortion rights on ballot

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the streets of downtown Detroit Thursday, potential voters reacted to the Michigan Supreme Court's decision to include an abortion rights question on the ballot in November.

Many were happy to see the right to abortion put on the ballot.

“I'm absolutely voting. Whatever I can do to support,” Lake Orion resident Vincent Martocci said. "This is a serious issue that is affecting not just women, but everybody.”

“I feel like it should be on the ballot because we should have the right to vote for it," Detroit resident Virginia Durham said. "I personally feel like they should mind their business.”

“Everybody really should have a voice in this matter, especially the woman who are going to be affected by this,” added Chelsea Hare of Westland, who says she signed the petition.

According to Reproductive Freedom for All, the group behind the petition, the proposal will be called Proposal 3 and would amend the state constitution to add a new “right to reproductive freedom,” only allowing the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability.

“That's what we were all hoping for to hear that news,” said Dr. Timothy Johnson, an OBGYN and member of the Committee to Protect Health Care.

Johnson says the back and forth has been stressful, and he hopes voters vote yes to make the proposed amendment law.

“I'll be glad when November comes and the people get to vote on this and we can put it behind us, hopefully,” Johnson said.

But Christen Pollo with Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children says that the submitted petition has too many errors, with a lack of spacing leading to jumbled words. She feels the language goes too far and hopes voters choose no.

"The court got it wrong today. This petition is fatally flawed,” Pollo said. “In the days to come, we will be working hard to make sure every voter in the state knows how dangerous this proposed abortion amendment is for the woman and children in Michigan.”

No matter which way voters decide, the next few months will likely be filled with lots of debate as the hot-button issue drives passionate voters to the polls.

“Our body, our choice," Durham said. "If we don't want to carry a baby, we shouldn't have to.”

"Women deserve better than what this proposal is offering us and we will turn out to vote no in November,” Pollo said.

The election is exactly two months away and voters can apply for absentee ballots right now on the state's website. Clerks will start mailing them out by Sept. 29.