More than 1 million Michigan residents brace for potential SNAP benefits freeze

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In less than 48 hours, million of Americans are at risk of missing out on their SNAP benefits as the federal government shutdown drags on.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said about 13% of Michigan households receive the supplemental benefits, which help them pay for groceries.

Anna Blasdel, a senior in her late 60s, said the social security she receives isn't enough to cover her grocery bill.

So every month, she depends on SNAP benefits to supplement her purchases.

"I don't get a whole lot of money every month from SNAP benefits, but what I do get really, really helps me a lot,” Blasdel told 7 News Detroit.

The Monroe County resident responded to a post on 7 News Detroit’s social media.

She said her jaw just about dropped when she received a message through her SNAP portal earlier this month stating that her benefits could pause Nov. 1 because of the government shutdown.

“I was kind of freaking out a little bit. It's like now what do I do?" Blasdel said.

Kyle DuBuc, the United Way's vice president of communications and advocacy, said about 36% of households that receive SNAP benefits have an older adult who is benefiting.

"We're anticipating that people are going to skip utility payments, rent payments, mortgage payments,” he explained.

DuBuc said that could set families, seniors and anyone else who uses SNAP back even further. He said more households are already turning to food pantries, which the United Way partners with.

"We've already seen in the last week a 50% percent increase in our 211 call line calling for food support and that's only going to increase exponentially if these November payments are not issued,” he explained.

"You've already seen stories. You've probably already done stories of food bank shelves being empty over the last couple months. As grocery prices continue to rise and now with the federal workers going without payments for the last month, and now we're going to have another 1.4 million people without food assistance."

He said during past shutdowns the federal government has allowed SNAP to continue to be funded.

"The number one thing we're doing right now is we are asking people to join us and advocating and sending messages to our members of Congress and to the administration saying that we need to them do whatever is in their power. Even if the stalemate around the budget continues, they have options,” he explained.

DuBuc said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has $6 billion in a contingency fund that it can use to continue distributing SNAP payments during the shutdown if the Trump administration, Congress or a court order allows it.

"I just wish the government would agree to disagree. Quit thinking about yourselves and think about the people that voted for you and put you in office," Blasdel said. "It's not only about me. It's about everybody else that's not going to get their SNAP benefits and the food pantries are going to run out.”

“Some of these people don't have family that can help them. I do have, if push comes to shove, I have my family to help me if I need help."

