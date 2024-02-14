Hundreds gather in Clawson to honor life of Alex Verner one year after MSU shooting

CLAWSON, Mich. — As the East Lansing community continues to heal on the one year mark of the Michigan State University mass shooting, so does the small community of Clawson. Clawson is the hometown of Alexandria Verner, who tragically lost her life exactly one year ago. Community members and the school district put together a celebration of life event Tuesday evening where former coaches, educators and Verner's family spoke at Clawson Park.

“She was one of the best to ever walk the halls of Clawson High School," Verner's former basketball coach Kelly Horne said. "Her character, her integrity, her unselfishness...those are the things I will always remember.”

WXYZ Hundreds gathered at Alex Verner's hometown of Clawson in Oakland County to honor the life of the student who lost her life in the Michigan State shooting one year ago

Verner was a talented volleyball, softball and basketball player, breaking multiple school records. She graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, and was excited to continue her education at MSU. On February 13, 2023 she was a junior with a 4.0 when a shooter walked into her class at Berkey Hall, and shot her and multiple other students.

"This community is loving us," Alex Verner's father Ted Verner said. "They put us on their back and they've been carrying us ever since. And every day we try to take one more step, just a little bit forward every day."

Clawson Public School Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger started off the celebration of life with a few words describing the young student. He says he looks at photos of Alex and only sees the good in the world.

Clawson School District

“Kudos to the Verner family. They did it right because she is an absolute blessing and a gift and that’s what you hope for in your student, son, daughter and brother, sister, friend. Al knocked it out of the park with that. We’re blessed to know her," Shellenbarger said.

Her teammates performed a chant for the crowd that they do after every practice in honor of Alex, on the Clawson High School basketball court that's now dedicated in her name.

“It’s the perfect tribute to her. We’re able to talk about her every single day at practice," Horne said.

Tuesday's tribute to Verner also included 24 seconds of silence at 8:18 p.m, in honor of her jersey number. Family says 8:18 p.m. is the moment Alex lost her life. Tears filled the eyes of attendees, who showered the family with hugs.

"This community is amazing, so my feeling is nothing more than gratefulness," Ted Verner said.

WXYZ "MSU Strong in Clawson" signs cover every part of the city

School officials say Alex Verner's legacy will continue - from the foundation and scholarship program that has been established in her name, to "MSU Strong in Clawson" signs covering every part of town, to "AV 24" stickers on every Clawson Police Department cruiser. That support is what helps the Verner family go on, one year later.