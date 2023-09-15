Clawson High School dedicates gym's court in memory of Alex Verner

There was volleyball to be played at Clawson High School Thursday night, but something on the court, other than the game, stole the night.

Seven months ago, nearly to the day, Alex Verner was a victim in the deadly campus shooting at Michigan State University. She graduated from Clawson High School in 2020. Alex’s father, Ted, speaks for the Verner family when he explains how those months have felt.

"On February 13th when we lost Alex, I was at the lowest place in my life," said Verner. "This community, put me on their back."

On the very court on which she played, somehow the Clawson gym became all the more special. The school held a pregame ceremony, unveiling Alex’s signature forever on the hardwood, dedicating the court to Alex Verner.

"To have her legacy on this gym, our family name on this gym, to have her name on that court is amazing," said Verner. "It is one of the greatest pleasures of my life. And one of the reasons why i am able to stand here seven months after she was taken from us."

Before the tragedy, before graduating from Clawson high school, Alex Verner chose a senior quote to be remembered by.

"In the words of Al, in honor of her, do your best to make tomorrow better, as she did."

After the artwork was revealed, Clawson was brought to their feet and together, a moment of silence was held for their number 24, as the school hosted their first ever game on Alex Verner Court.

