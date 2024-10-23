Are there fewer political yard signs this year? We asked voters for their thoughts

(WXYZ) — People are scaling back on political yard signs, a trend some voters say has become a reality due to a variety of factors.

From more people venting on social media to arguments that homeowners simply want to avoid, I hit the streets to hear from people about why many front lawns remain empty.

I visited Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and saw fewer campaign signs than previous elections. In some cases, like one neighborhood on Detroit's east side, there were no signs.

Apart from Halloween decorations, voters like Duane Colmen said cutting down on political signs has become more of a norm.

He said in his case, different views thankfully haven't led to ending relationships.

“I got a lot of friends that are Republicans, and I don’t lose my friendship with them because of it," Coleman said.

WXYZ

Over in Warren, another street had no campaign signs in sight.

In Bloomfield Township, some signs were up, but voter Richard Pawlowski said nowadays, neighbors are choosing to stay private on their political views.

“Kind of like throwing a spark in a pile of hay," Pawlowski said.

WXYZ

Have you noticed fewer signs as you drive around?" I asked.

"Yes I have," he said.

“Everybody is more open on social media. A lot of people don’t like to discuss politics so it’s easier to keep it out of your yard," Katelyn Boulos added.

WXYZ

A recent survey by the AP Center for Public Affairs Research looking into elections found six in 10 Americans say they need to limit how much info they consume about politics and government to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

I asked a political expert from Wayne State University for his take on the lack of yard signs in metro Detroit.

“What does that say to you?” I asked Dr. Arash Javanbakht.

“People might be fed up and emotionally exhausted with all the stress of the election. Over the past several years the election cycles haven’t been about excitement. Mostly, about negativity, fear and anger," Javanbakht said.

WXYZ

The professor tells me the presence of fewer signs can signal a cultural shift in our state an country, something felt each time political differences become more and more heated.

Related election information