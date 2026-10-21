Metro Detroit voters weigh in on issues before U.S. Senate debate

The future of the United States and Michigan will be decided by the outcome of one of the hottest races in the country — the U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers say they want your vote. I went out to talk to voters about what's at stake, and an expert in politics tracking how history is playing a role.

Watch the full story in the video below

The future of the United States and Michigan will be decided by the outcome of one of the hottest races in the country — the U.S. Senate race in Michigan.

“I don’t like what’s going on with the corruption," Christine Jukes told me.

“It’s very important. The days and times going on right now. The best man should win," Toya Mason added.

Both voters stopped to talk with me about the everyday issues that are weighing heavily on them.

“I’m tired of the high prices. Tired of paying too much for gas. Because I’m a senior. It’s very hard to afford it," Jukes said.

“What makes the stakes so high in your mind?" I asked Mason.

"I mean humanity and the people. The mindset we are going through. Financially and everyday living,"

Watch below: WYXZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes breaks down the rules of the U.S. Senate Debate

WYXZ Editorial Director Chuck Stokes breaks down the rules of the U.S. Senate Debate

Voters in Beverly Hills say the race is also unique due to the fact that Sen. Gary Peters is stepping away from politics, giving way to someone new guaranteed to serve on behalf of Michigan for the next six years. It's something they say is energizing more people to come out and vote.

“We need a break. We need a big break," Mason said, adding that she hasn't decided how she's voting.

Another voter, Thomas Gillespie, said the debate being held at WXYZ on Wednesday is truly crucial in helping voters break down where El-Sayed and Rogers stand on topics such as "immigration and healthcare."

When it comes to choosing who to vote for, he wants to see the next senator to focus on healing and unity.

“There’s a lot of hate going on and I don’t understand it," Gillepsie said.

“There’s a very narrow Republican majority now, and Democrats are hoping to gain control of the chamber," a political science professor at the University of Michigan said.

He said Washington will look and feel different based on the outcome of this specific race.

"The fact the seat opened up and now we have this contest between two candidates who haven’t served before, makes it all the more competitive," he said.

He tells me both candidates are strong and represent very different approaches. For instance, El-Sayed pushing for free healthcare, an end to the Iran War and combating Trump's policies.

Rogers has supported many of the president's initiatives, rallied against government-run healthcare and believes the U.S. must remain a close ally to Israel.

“I think an interesting thing about the campaign is that there will be Republicans who choose to sit out of the race because of things that Donald Trump has done, and there may be Jewish voters who choose to sit out the senatatorial part of the ballot because of concerns about El-Sayed’s positions on Israel," he said.

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