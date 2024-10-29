Metro Detroiters share their final messages to Presidential candidates one week from the election

UTICA, Mich. (WXYZ) — With just one week until the highly-anticipated election between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, voters across Metro Detroit are gearing up to make their voices heard.

Michigan is a key battleground state in this election. Over the Weekend, Trump was in Traverse City and Novi, and just yesterday, Harris and Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz were in Ann Arbor.

Since August 5th, Harris and Trump have visited Michigan a combined total of 21 times.

The energy is high here in Utica, as voters prepare to make their voices heard in just a week. I spoke with some of those local voters to find out what messages they have for the two candidates.

"I just want to know what they're going to do for me," said Leah Williams. "So stop fighting."

"Just the message that (Trump's) got out there," said Nelson Westrick. "He wants to keep us out of foreign wars, keep our taxes low. He wants to keep jobs here in America."

"Everyone should be entitled to their own opinion," said Tyee McNeil. "There's a lot of criticism and things going on."

Many voters expressed concerns about the economy, particularly in light of recent challenges that have affected local industries.

"We want to know what you're going to do, what's your plan to fix this?" Leah said. "How do you plan on fixing the economy? Why are groceries $5 for a thing of eggs per carton? How are you going to change things?"

Other issues of immigration, representation and the auto industry were echoed by voters, highlighting the importance of these topics in the upcoming election.

"Regarding the immigration policies since she's been VP for Biden, I would like to know what she would do differently than they have been over the last three-and-a-half years," said Olivia Raynal.

"They both have reasonable things they are arguing and fighting about," Tyee said. "I feel like everyone should be on the same page as in one. I feel like everyone should be able to make decisions on their own."

"I don't want electric vehicles, I want to be able to jump in my truck, turn it on go when I want to go," Nelson said.

Others voters I spoke with said they've heard it all.

"Honestly there's nothing else that I would want to hear," said Mark Fritts. "I have heard everything I need to hear, I think most people have made their decision and now we are waiting for the result."

