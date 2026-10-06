Michigan absentee ballot returns up 30% compared to same time period in 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 201,000 Michigan voters have cast their absentee ballot with four weeks left until Election Day, which is up 30% since this time in 2022 , according to the state.

The state says as of Oct. 6 at 7 a.m., 2,047,983 voters have requested a ballot by mail for the 2026 General Election. They also say 1,967,830 are on the permanent absentee ballot list.

Election officials say 201,909 voters have submitted ballots by mail, drop box or at their local clerk's office, which represents 2.7% of active registered voters in Michigan.

“Voting by mail is secure, convenient, and the constitutional right of every eligible Michigan voter,” Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said in a statement. “With just one month left before Election Day, there’s still time to register to vote and request a mail ballot. If you have already received a mail ballot, be sure to return it by mail, at a ballot drop box, or to your local clerk’s office. Voters who prefer to cast their ballots in person can take advantage of at least nine days of early voting or vote at the polls on Election Day. No matter which voting method you choose, your ballot will be handled securely and counted accurately.”

>> Michigan Voter Guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 election

Officials also say mail ballot requests have increased over 27% since this time in 2022.

Related election information